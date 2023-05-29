Modi regime conspiring to eliminate Yasin Milk through its judiciary: GA Gulzar

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Senior Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that Indian kangaroo courts have always disappointed Kashmiris.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said these biased courts, functioning under the influence of Hindutva elements, are victimizing and punishing Kashmiris for demanding their birth-right to self-determination.

He said the Modi regime is conspiring to eliminate Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Milk through its court by implicating him in concocted cases. Seeking capital punishment of Yasin Milk by Indian notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) court is a deep-rooted conspiracy of judicial murder of another popular Kashmiri leader.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar lamented that the evil nexus of government and anti-Muslim Indian judi-ciary had claimed lives of many innocent Kashmiris and judicial murder of prominent Kashmiri martyrs Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru are the recent examples of sheer injustice meted out to Kashmiris. Afzal Guru was executed to satisfy the so-called collective conscience of Indian people which is blot on the face of Indian judiciary, he added.

He said Kashmiris are not only denied fair trial but deprived of any legal aid too. He said the Modi regime is going to repeat the shameful history by using its courts to eliminate another popular leader. This conspiracy is hatched to please Hindutva elements and get advantage in upcoming elections, he maintained.

He warned that any misadventure by the Modi regime and Indian bogus courts would have disastrous consequences for India and urged Kashmiri and Pakistani Diaspora to organize large scale and widespread protests all over the world and expose hegemonic designs of India.

The APHC Senior Vice Chairman also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health conditions of other Kashmiri political detainees rotting in Indian jails for years under inhuman conditions. These detainees, he said, are the victims of revengeful Indian policies and are facing political vendetta.

He appealed to the United Nations Red Cross Committee and other human rights organizations to come forward and save Kashmiris from Hindutva terrorism.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Umar Mughal in a statement in Jammu said the United Nations and other international human rights organizations should play a role for the release of JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik and APHC leaders Masarat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Nayeem Khan and other Hurriyat leaders.

He said false cases have been made against Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders which have no basis, but India still wants to punish Yasin Malik, Masarat Alam, Shabbir Shah, Naeem Khan and other jailed Hurriyat leaders.—KMS