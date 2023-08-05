Fascist Narendra Modi led Indian government is making every attempt to suppress the Kashmiris’ spirit for freedom but the Kashmiri people cannot be intimidated by such nefarious tactics rather such actions will further strengthen their commitment to the freedom movement. On July 13 in 1931, 22 innocent Kashmiris were martyred by the troops of Dogra Maharaja outside the Central Jail in Srinagar.

Mushaal, who is the wife of illegally detained Kashmiri leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, paid rich tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives against the Dogro imperialism and said the tragedy is a milestone in Kashmir’s history. She said all the incidents of martyrdom that had taken place since then in the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement were a continuation of the martyrs’ mission.

She said no less brutal than the Dogra soldier, the Indian troops have martyred hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris and grievously hurt millions of families in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Yet, they have failed to break the will of the Kashmiris to secure freedom from Indian occupation, she added.

“The world remained silent and failed to take any action against the Dogra forces’ barbarism and today when Indian troops are crossing all limits of brutalities and state terrorism, the world powers and human right organizations are again observing a criminal silence,” she deplored.

The Hurriyat leader said India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, aimed at erasing the distinct identity of the people of Kashmir have further fortified the Kashmiris’ quest for freedom and self-determination and lent even greater poignancy to the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day.

Mushaal Mullick called upon the international community to take practical steps to stop India from the continuing brutalization of the Kashmiri people. She said that India must be held accountable for its unspeakable crimes against the Kashmiris.