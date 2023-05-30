Modi regime blamed for scapegoating Yasin Malik to win 2024 elections

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, pro-freedom leaders and organizations have cautioned that the Hindutva-inspired Bharatiya Janata Party regime is conspiring to hang Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik to regain the losing popularity in 2024 Indian elections.

The leaders and organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and APHC leaders Khadim Hussain and Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi in their statements in Srinagar termed the move by India’s notorious National Investigation Agency to file a petition in New Delhi High Court seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik as part of the conspiracy hatched by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party spokesman while taking a strong exception to NIA’s move said it as a well thought-out plan to eliminate the Kashmiri leadership. He said the move reflects the crooked mindset of the apartheid regime that wants to kill every Kashmiri who refuses to accept the Indian narrative on Kashmir.

The DFP spokesman advised the BJP to take a leaf out of Kashmir’s history and realize the fact that it cannot suppress the legitimate political voices by caging them or sending them to the gallows. He said that the martyrdom of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru that further cemented the Kashmiris’ resolve and strengthened their passion for freedom. This, he added, must serve as an eye opener for a deaf, dumb and blind government led by Modi, hell bent on killing every kind of dissent in the region. The DFP spokesman appealed to the international human rights bodies to take effective cognisance of the matter, and stop India from using its kangaroo courts to punish Kashmiri leaders who have been championing the Kashmiris’ just cause peacefully.

He also urged the human rights organizations to play their due role in securing early release of all Kashmiri prisoners including JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabir Ahmed Shah and Nayeem Ahmed Khan.

APHC leaders Khadim Hussain and Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi said that exactly a year ago, an NIA special court awarded life sentence to Muhammad Yasin Malik in a bogus case, and now the same Indian agency is plotting to get death penalty from Delhi High Court for the JKLF chairman. The leaders said that the NIA had moved the court at the behest of the Modi regime, which has lost state assembly elections to Congress in the Karnataka state of India. Now, they added, the Modi regime wants to make Muhammad Yasin Malik a scapegoat to make a comeback in the 2024 elections in India.—KMS