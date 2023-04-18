Modi regime bans Eid congregation at South Kashmir’s Eidgah

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP regime has banned Eid congregation at Eidgah in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the authorities on Tuesday ordered a ban on the Eid congregation at Central Eidgah in Islamabad district, the Jamia Masjid Committee Islamabad said.

However, the Committee announced that the Eid prayers would be offered at 8:30a.m at the Jamia Masjid.

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, has condemned the disallowing of Eid congregation at the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, by the authorities.

Farooq Abdullah in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the authorities’ action as a clear violation and interference in the religious rights of the people.

He said, “Jamia Masjid is the central mosque and an epicentre of faith of millions of Muslims across Jammu and Kashmir. Having this great mosque out of bounds for people on the auspicious day of Eid is highly deplorable. Such unwarranted curbs hurt the religious sentiments of millions.” He pointed out that such actions expose the Indian government’s claims on changed ground situation across occupied Kashmir.

The NC president also expressed concern over the continued detention of senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Con-ference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and described it violation of basic human rights. He said the prolonged detention of the Mirwaiz hurts the religious sentiments of people. —KMS