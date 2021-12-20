Modi patronizing biggest terrorist organization RSS: Governor

AMRAIZ KHAN

Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that RSS is the biggest extremist and terrorist organization in the world and Narendra Modi is patronizing it and international human rights organizations are acting as silent spectators. Why doesn’t the world see their terrorism and extremism? Pakistan is doing its best to save Afghanistan from humanitarian crisis. The United States should also reconsider its policy towards Afghanistan.

He was addressing a seminar on “Radicalization of Youth: Challenges for Pakistani Universities” organized by the University of Okara at a local hotel in Lahore on Monday and was later talking to media. At this occasion, Provincial Female Ombudsman of Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, Head of Jamia Naeema, Dr. Ragheb Hussain Naeemi, Vice Chancellor University of Okara Dr. Zikrya Zakir and important personalities from various fields, senior journalists, columnists and others were also present.

Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad said that Pakistan work for the promotion of religious harmony is unprecedented. For complete eradication of extremism, it is necessary to promote tolerance in the society. Unfortunately, tolerance is running out among the people. Everyone wants to im pose its point of view on others. If anyone disobeys and does not vote for anyone then they become the enemy of his life and they start issuing fatwas on each other over small things, in any case it is not in the interest of the country. The nation that goes towards violence can never develop and it is only ends in chaos and disorder.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that there is no doubt that Islam has nothing to do with extremism and terrorism.