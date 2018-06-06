Modi on aggressive path

ACCORDING to Indian media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would focus on combating cross-border and terror sanctuaries and funding, besides connectivity projects that do not violate sovereignty of countries in the forthcoming two-day summit of ECO member states that begins in China from June 9. The summit plans to focus on regional security challenges, including threats from the IS, Taliban and the Haqqani Network.

As rightly pointed out by Director General ISPR during his news briefing on Monday, India experienced just two or three terror incidents including Mumbai attack but Pakistan is braving such incidents frequently. Similarly, Pakistan has launched a full-fledged war against terror for the sake of its own security and that of the region and beyond but despite all this some countries continue to raise accusing fingers towards Pakistan. As against this, India is using state might to trample rights of Kashmiris and dozens of them are being killed and maimed every week but still its terrorism is not getting attention of the world community. It is because of passive attitude of our diplomats who seldom sensitise their host countries about real face of India. Again, we do not prepare ourselves well when it comes to crucial summits like SCO where issues like terrorism and security are on top of the agenda. It was because of carefree attitude that Pakistan received diplomatic embarrassment when Indian viewpoint found its place and that too prominently in the declaration of BRICS where Pakistani friends were also present. It is time Pakistan should also share concrete evidence with the international community especially on the occasion of SCO summit in China about Indian-sponsored terrorism in Balochistan, FATA and misuse of Afghan soil by India for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

