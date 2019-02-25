Modi needs to give peace another chance: Imran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Indian PM Narendra Modi should give peace another chance, adding that it was unfortunate that due to upcoming elections in India an important issue such as peace is placed on the back-burner.

The PM in a statement said that he stood by his statement on the recent Pulwama attack, that if India provides Pakistan with “actionable intelligence” regarding the February 14 attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama, “we will immediately act”.

On Saturday, Modi had asked Prime Minister Khan to keep his word as a Pathan and fight poverty and illiteracy together with India instead of fighting each other.

Khan on Sunday sought to reiterate Pakistan’s desire to see stability in the region, saying Modi should “give peace a chance”, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“In my meeting with PM Modi in December 2015, we had agreed that since poverty alleviation is a priority for our region, we would not allow any terrorist incident to derail peace efforts, however long before Pulwama, these efforts were derailed in September 2018,” the premier said, in a reference to India’s cancellation of a meeting between the Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last year. “Sadly, now peace remains elusive due to elections in India,” Khan regretted.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Foreign Office expressed concerns over the expected hearing of petitions in the Supreme Court of India calling for the scrapping of Article 35-A of the Indian constitution.

“Pakistan condemns any such attempts as these are clearly aimed at bringing about demographic changes in the Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoK),” read the statement.

Share on: WhatsApp