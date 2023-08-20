The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, Kha-waja Firdous, Syed Bashir Andrabi and Muhammad Shafi Lone have said that the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government has started a campaign with the aim to change the demography of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Khawaja Firdous, Syed Bashir Andrabi and Muhammad Shafi Lone in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said the Modi-led BJP regime is illegally violating all international laws and resolutions and changing the identity and demography of IIOJK.

They said since the illegal move of August 5, 2019, the Indian government has been bent on target killing of Kashmiris and destruction of their properties. The number of Hindus in the occupied valley is being increased by issuing over domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris, they deplored.

They said the Modi government has started re-naming of schools, colleges and roads to erase the Muslim culture and its imprint from the occupied territory. They further said India uses terrorism as a state policy to intimidate the Kashmiris and applying its military power to suppress their freedom movement.

The APHC leaders said that India could not break the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom and the Modi regime’s brutal tactics could not stop them from advancing their just struggle for right to self-determination.

They appealed to the international community and human rights organizations to impress upon India to stop its atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.—KMS