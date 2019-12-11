Modi-led govt turns India into extremist Hindu state: Firdous

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Wednesday slammed the Indian government over passing a controversial citizenship bill, saying that human rights of minorities were blown by the Narendra Modi-led government.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said that the controversial citizenship bill had been passed to attack the rights of minorities by fascist Modi when the world is observing human rights day and it was also an example of enmity against Muslims. Awan said that the credibility of two-nation theory has been proved by the latest step of the Indian government. The controversial bill exposed the false claims of a secular state as it was not legislation but a conspiracy to impose Hindutva ideology in the region.