All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Chair-man of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Advocate Devinder Singh Behl has said that on August 5, 2019, the fascist government of Narendra Modi violated all international laws and usurped all rights of the Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Advocate Devinder Singh Behl in a statement issued in Jammu said the Indian government has not only robbed the rights of the Kashmiri people, but it has also denied the rights of all the minorities living in India. He said the way the Modi government violated international laws on August 5, 2019 to deny the rights of Kashmiris, there is no example anywhere in the world.

He said the Indian government has turned the Jammu and Kashmir into the world’s largest prison by deploying over one million troops to suppress the Kashmiris, which shows the Indian government has failed to suppress the freedom movement in IIOJK. The Hurriyat leader said that India has actually lost its war in the occupied territory.

He said the Modi government repealed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 and imposed military siege in the territory. He said actually the Modi regime wants to turn the majority of the Kashmiri Muslims into a minority but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

The Hurriyat leader said the Kashmiri people will continue to observe August 5 as a Black Day until the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said Pakistan is a main party to the Kashmir dispute and it wants a fair solution to the lingering Kashmir dispute so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

Meanwhile, Pasban-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Uzair Ahmed Ghazali in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad deplored that Indian military terrorism was increasing with each passing day in occupied Kashmir. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have completely rejected India’s brutal terrorist actions of August 5, 2019.

He also appealed to the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmiris, living all over the world, to observe August 5 as a day of protest. He said the time is coming when millions of citizens of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will start a decisive resistance movement for the freedom of the occupied territory from the Indian killers and usurpers.—KMS