Modi Govt uses lockdown to push domicile laws in IOK: CCG

Srinagar

The Concerned Citizens Group (CCG), led by former Indian Minister and BJP leader, Yashwant Sinha, has said that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is using coronavirus lockdown to further its agenda in occupied Kashmir.

The CCG members, Yashwant Sinha, Wajahat Habibullah, Kapil Kak, Bharat Bhushan and Sushobha Barve in a statement issued in New Delhi said that the Modi government was using the opportunity of the lockdown to implement domicile laws in the occupied territory.

The statement said that the situation in Kashmir was far from normal as political leaders, including former chief minister of the territory, continued to remain under detention, communication lockdown continued, the economy was in disarray and the media was facing harassment. The situation is unlikely to take a positive turn in the months ahead, it added.

The CCG called for release of all illegally detained political prisoners ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, restoration of high speed internet, an end to the intimidation of accredited media persons and announcement of specific financial packages for the artisans and extending bank loan deferment and facilities to the Kashmiri businesses like the rest of India.

It further said that occupied Kashmir continued to be in a social, economic, political and communication lockdown since August 5, 2019 when the Indian government repealed its special status and the lockdown imposed by the authorities was now doubly reinforced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The CCG also called for unfettered market access and adequate distribution channels for horticultural produce, adherence to laid down health protocols to alleviate people’s fears about returning to Kashmir and to ensure healthcare facilities remain ahead of the coronavirus curve in the territory.

“Meanwhile, there are attempts to incubate artificial political processes – through village and local body elections and facilitating the launch of a new political party. However, these processes have failed to fill the political vacuum,” the CCG said.

“Artisans face distress and dealers in handicrafts are unable to function with piling up of stocks. No relief measures have been announced for them. Unlike in the rest of India, there has been no deferment/ staggering of bank loans in J&K,” it added.

The CCG also pointed out lack of healthcare infrastructure to deal with coronavirus pandemic in occupied Kashmir.

It said that an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 people had returned to Kashmir and those infected could easily overwhelm the meager health facilities.—KMS