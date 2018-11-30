Modi govt slammed for rejecting SAARC summit in Islamabad

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday slamming Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj’s recent statement that India would not attend the SAARC summit in Pakistan said India’s stubborn stance on SAARC would disrupt process of making South Asia a global superpower and jeopardize all efforts designed for achieving durable peace and prosperity in the region.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting of trader leaders here today. He said South Asia cannot progress in any sphere of life unless the core issues between Pakistan and India are addressed promptly through a series of result-oriented parlays. He said a day before Pakistan inaugurated visa free Kartarpur corridor for Indian Sikh pilgrims and Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech conveyed his peaceful message not only to India but also the whole world that Pakistan wanted civilized relationship with India on mutual trust and our all institutions and politicians are on one page in regard of building friendly relations with all our neighboring countries.

He said the sober segments of the societies from both sides were expecting the same warm and friendly gesture from Indian government but Sushma Swaraj statement disappointed not only Pakistan but also gave signal to the world leadership that India is least interested in developing good ties with its nuclear armed neighboring country.

Iftikhar Malik said it is false and baseless accusation that Pakistan is involved in infiltration across the border as we are too victim of terrorism and there are concrete evidences that India is involved in spreading terrorism in Pakistan by supporting Taliban and Balochistan Liberation Army. He said arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistani forces is a slap on the face of Indian accusation.

He said the fact is that India is committing unprecedented atrocities in occupied Kashmir and using despotic all available state’s resources to stifle the voices of liberation of Kashmir.He said without solution of Kashmir durable peace is not possible so Pakistan and India must resolve outstanding economic and security disputes including the Kashmir issue to fully exploit economic potential of eight-member SAARC for better future and durable peace in the region.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should play positive role in reviving the stalled SAARC Summit process setting aside his prejudice and political insularity. “War is no solution to disputes and both the countries should resolve issues through dialogue,” he added. He urged the leadership of both the countries to resolve issues through diplomatic channels. He said that SAARC had the potential to become one of the major global centres of economic power. “For this to happen, South Asia needs peace, stability and mutual cooperation,” he added.

Iftikhar Malik said Pakistan had offered dialogue to India for the resolution of the Kashmir issue but the offer was always rejected, asserting that Pakistan had always been remained committed to peace and regional cooperation.

