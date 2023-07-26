NEW DELHI – Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is facing test in parliament as the opposition alliance moved a no-trust motion following deadly violence in Manipur.

Indian parliament speaker is likely to pick a date and time for debate on the motion after discussions with floor leaders in the coming week.

Experts claim that the Indian premier will not lose the vote as the ruling party holds a clear majority in parliament. BJP and allies parties stand firm but the opposition took steps to force the Indian leader to open his mouth on ethnic clashes in which more than a hundred people died while thousands bear the brunt.

Earlier this month, the Manipur incident prompted Modi to call it shameful.

For the unversed, Indian government is facing a no-trust motion in the last one decade. Earlier in 2018, a similar motion was tabled over contention about granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh state.

No Trust confidence can be moved in the lower house of Indian Parliament, by any member, but as of now opposition holds less than 150 members.