Modi, Erdogan congratulate Shehbaz on becoming PM

Soon after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan, his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi congratulated the newly-elected premier, saying his country desired peace and stability in the region.

“Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” PM Modi wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He said that India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that “we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz too had expressed similar sentiments during his speech in National Assembly earlier in the day.