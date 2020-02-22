Modi dangerous for regional peace and India, says Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, while terming indiscriminate firing on Line of Control as Indian terrorism, said that Narendra Modi has not only become danger for peace but also for India.

He was addressing the 17th Convocation of Lahore School of Economics; a conference 2020 organized by Pakistan Academy of Family Physician and later talking to media men here on Saturday.

He said that RSS rogues are the killer of minorities in India. Indian conspiracies in the FATF against Pakistan have vehemently failed. FATF’s appreciations for Pakistan are not being absorbed by India. Pakistan is defeating India on every front including diplomatic. Transparency and merit are being ensured at every level in education sector.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking all possible measures to resolve public problems, and Ehsas Programme is an ample proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s poor-friendly policies. Agreements made by past rulers proved devastating for country’s economy, and the nation and history will forgive those who made anti-people agreements rather people will hold them accountable for such costly agreements. He said that in the world, minorities are more independent in Pakistan, and Kartarpur Corridor project is a gift by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Sikh community world over.

Addressing the conference under the aegis of Pakistan Academy of Family Physician, Punjab Governor said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking revolutionary steps in health sector. Poor families are being provided free medical facilities worth more than Rs 700,000 through Sehat Insaf Card, while reforms are being ensured speedily in public sector hospitals because a healthy society is need of the hour for country’s development.

Addressing the 17th convocation of Lahore School of Economics, he said that first time in Punjab history, the PTI government has made appointments on all vice chancellors and other posts as per 100 per cent merit, and a reforms committee has also been constituted to resolve the issues of private universities.

Later, a reception was held at Governor House for National Kabaddi Team on becoming world champion first time in country’s history. Kabaddi players were brought in ‘bagghi’ and accorded a historic welcome with drum-beat. The players were awarded Rs 1 million cash prizes and were worn traditional turbans. According to detail, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti, Prime Minister’s Spokesman for Trade and Investment for Europe Sahibzada Jahangir, Aspire Group of Colleges’ Chairman Umar Nazar Shah, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Nasrullah Warraich, Nadeem Pehelwan and others attended the reception.