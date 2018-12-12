Modi concedes defeat in key state elections

New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceded defeat on Tuesday for his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in key state elections held ahead of national polls next year.

“We accept the people´s mandate with humility. I thank the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for giving us the opportunity to serve these states. The BJP Governments in these states worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people,” Modi said on Twitter.

Initial results Tuesday from elections earlier this month and in November showed the BJP losing power in the central state of Chhattisgarh and in Rajasthan in the west.

The chief ministers from both states, both from Modi´s BJP, conceded defeat, while in Madhya Pradesh the outcome was on a knife-edge. —AFP

Share on: WhatsApp