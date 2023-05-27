Modi can’t defeat Kashmiris’ spirit for freedom by resorting to brutal actions, sinister plots

New Delhi is using every brutal tactic as well as hatching sinister designs to muzzle the freedom voice of people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir but the Kashmiris are determined to defeat every Indian plan and carry on their struggle against all odds.

India, the world’s so-called largest democracy, is denying basic rights to the people in IIOJK and in order to intimidate them into submission, its army and other forces’ personnel have intensified cordon and search operations, raids and arrests in the occu-pied territory.

The Modi regime is also holding international events and arranging guided tours to IIOJK to weaken the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom and latest in this series was the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar.

However, Modi and his henchmen must re-member that popular movements like the one going on in IIOJK can’t be defeated by military oppression. India must also know that by staging international events and arranging guided tours to IIOJK, it can neither hide the reality nor make the Kashmiris relent in their pursuit for freedom. The Kashmiri people are well aware that such moves are just a farce and aimed at spreading mere propaganda.

India can’t stop the IIOJK people’s march for freedom by gagging their voices of dissent and re-sorting to nefarious tactics as they are united to defeat every Hindutva design in the occupied territory. They are demanding their right to self-determination as guaranteed by the UN resolutions and the day is not far off when they will get their birth right and break the shackles of Indian slavery.

At the same time, the world community, includ-ing the UN and big powers, must not remain unre-sponsive from what is happening in IIOJK as they are duty-bound to stop India’s brazen violations of international laws in Kashmir and use their clout to let Kashmiris speak what they want.

Meanwhile, the Jammu Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement in a statement issued in Jammu said that India wanted to mislead the world through the G20 meeting in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir but completely failed in its sinister designs. It said China, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other countries by boycotting the meeting sent a message to the Indian government that they do not recognize the Indian government’s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS