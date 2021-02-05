Modi biggest terrorist after killing 95,000 Kashmiris Sarwar, Buzdar and ministers rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, along with Provincial Ministers and members of the Assembly expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. They vowed to stand by the Kashmiris till the end in their freedom struggle. Indian atrocities on Kashmir were also strongly condemned.

According to details, the main ceremony of the Punjab government on Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at Governor’s House Lahore on Friday. The event was attended by Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Law Minister, Raja Muhammad Basharat, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Member Punjab Assembly Sania Kamran, IG Punjab, Khatib of Bashadahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and other important personalities belonging to different walks of life also participated.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as the ambassador of Kashmir. Pakistan is not complete without the freedom of Kashmir and Pakistan will continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris as Kashmir is its jugular vein. He further said that Narendra Modi is the murderer of more than 95,000 Kashmiris and the world’s biggest terrorist. Instead of being silent spectators of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris, the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions, he reiterated.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that terrorists Narendra Modi should not forget that the oppression has to end one day. More than 7,000 Kashmiris have been martyred in the custody of Indian forces. He said: “I am proud that I have always been fighting for the rights of Kashmiris and Indian atrocities on Kashmiris will be exposed to the whole world in the future too. Independence of Kashmir is right of Kashmiris that no one can take away from them. I also pay tribute to other Pakistanis who have raised their voices for the rights of Kashmiris all over the world.” He concluded that today we all pledge that we will be ready to offer any sacrifice for the liberation of Kashmir and that time is not far away when Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Kashmir Solidarity Day means that we are all one on Kashmir cause. Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir. The people of Kashmir had decided in favour of Pakistan even before independence. Paying tribute to Kashmiris, he said that their courage, bravery and sacrifices are a bright chapter in the history. The blood of innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley is demanding its legitimate, legal and inherent right of freedom from the United Nations and world community.

The chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is fighting the case of Kashmiris all over the world and the atrocities of India are also being exposed in the world. Kashmiris will get freedom soon, he added.