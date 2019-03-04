Modi bent upon to destroy regional peace

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf MNA Nusrat Wahid has said that for the Security of Pakistan, Pakistan is ready to give befitting reply with full force to the aggressor.

The recent cross border violation by India and im-mediate action by Pakistan Air Force is a crystal clear message to India about our capability,” the PTI leader said.

She further said that Narender Modi is putting the entire region into great danger just for his Election Campaign. The International Community must take notice of India’s war mongering, War is not going to serve any body’s interest.

The ongoing tension between the two Nuclear pow-ers is highly dangerous for the rest of the world. Nusrat Wahid further added that the peace gesture by Prime Minister Imran Khan by releasing the Captured Indian Pilot must be reciprocated by India, and for all pending matters including India should sit on the table for negotiations.

The international community must play their due role to settle the Kashmir dispute, he said for the regional stability and peace settlement of Kashmir as per the UNO resolution is mandatory, the Kash-miris must get their rights through peaceful referen-dum.—NNI

Share on: WhatsApp