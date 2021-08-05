Modi behind terrorist attacks in Pakistan: Rashid

Next five to six months are crucial for country

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan while likening the Indian premier to the leader of Nazi Germany.

The interior minister’s remarks came during a media briefing in Islamabad where he added that Indian agencies were trying to sabotage the peace of the country.

“The situation in the region is changing rapidly. A hybrid war has been launched against Pakistan and the next five to six months are crucial,” Rashid said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a committee under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The minister further said that a battle of resistance and reconciliation was ongoing between the PPP and the PML-N.

“They are just doing politics for the camera,” he said and maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue practising politics beyond the opposition’s comprehension.

The federal minister also said that the interior ministry would do sweeping action against corrupt elements. “Such people have been jailed but could not be kept in custody because of courts’ decisions,” he said.

“I can’t bring Nawaz Sharif or Altaf Hussain (back to the country),” the minister said. He elaborated that currently, Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif was trying to prevent former premier Nawaz Sharif from going back to prison if he returns.

He further added that Shehbaz has yet to file an application for removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Referring to August 5, Rashid said Youm-e-Istehsal would be observed across the country tomorrow (August 5) and traffic would be stopped for one minute at 9 am.