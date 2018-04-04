VOICING serious concerns over the recent spate of violence unleashed by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir which saw killing of at least twenty people the other day, Amnesty international while declaring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi an international terrorist said that the UN Agencies should be allowed to visit the Valley to investigate human rights violations and killing of innocent people there.

The comments of Amnesty International against Modi indeed are not something exaggeration but based on true facts – something the history is also testimony to it. The way Modi committed massacre of the Muslims in Gujarat as the Chief Minister and the way he is going ahead with persecution campaign against Kashmiri people and minorities in its own country besides playing proxy war against Pakistan from Afghanistan, he indeed deserves to be labelled as the terrorist. It is however regrettable that countries like the US are quick to point finger on Pakistan but have turned their back towards the evil acts of a state and its chief executive for their own vested interests which we have repeatedly been saying in these columns will not serve any purpose but make this world and the region more volatile and insecure. In fact today the people of Pakistan seek answer from the international community and the UN that why do not they consider and take punitive action against India and its intelligence agency RAW for fanning terrorism beyond its boundaries. The question is why an application is not being moved now to place the country on the FATF black list or a case is registered against Modi at the international court of justice. The fact of the matter is that Modi is not only spilling the blood of Muslims but also Christians and believers of other faiths. Whilst the federal cabinet at its meeting on Monday passed a condemnation resolution against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and announced to observe solidarity day with Kashmiris on Friday, it is time that Pakistan steps up efforts especially through its Diaspora abroad to expose the evil face of India. It is also for the international players to rise above political and economic expediencies and rein in the terrorist country, otherwise as also stated by FM Khawaja Muhammad Asif other day, the possibility of a full-fledged war in the region cannot be ruled out which if happens will have disastrous consequences given nuclear capability of both countries.

