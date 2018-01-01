Modi allows Muslim women to perform Hajj alone

Observer Report

New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government has removed the restriction on Muslim women from performing Haj alone, following which hundreds of women have applied to travel alone for the pilgrimage, Times of India reported.

Modi, during his monthly radio address of ‘Mann ki baat’, termed the policy of allowing Muslim women to perform Haj only in the company of a male guardian as “injustice”, saying that the removal of the restriction of having a male guardian or ‘mahram’ may appear as a “small

thing”, but such issues “have a far reaching impact on our image as a society”.

Times of India reported Modi as saying that when he first heard of the restriction, he was surprised as to who would have drafted such a rule.

“Why this discrimination? And when I went into the depth of the matter, I was surprised to find that even after 70 years of our independence, we were the ones who had imposed these restrictions. For decades, injustice was being rendered to Muslim women but there was no discussion on it,” he was quoted as saying in his broadcast.