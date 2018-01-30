Modernism offers stress

Modernism has brought so many facilities for us and we enjoy certain things which were considered to be the impossible some time back. Man can fly, he can move with a supersonic speed on and above the earth’s surface. Advanced means of communication like Mobile, Television and Computer have changed our lifestyle enormously. But besides such a lavish lifestyle, we experience stress and anxiety as a natural outcome of all these comforts. While walking on the road, driving a car or out for shopping, everywhere we feel a stress and it is quite common. Office work burden or picking the kids from school and reaching destination all cause a pressure on our mind and we feel it very often. Almost every person struggling for survival feels this stress and anxiety in daily routine life. Sometimes he or she has the reason for becoming stressful and sometimes it is present without any reason. The main reason of this stress and anxiety is overuse of modern inventions like mobile/computers. A worst condition may occur when this stress turns into a physical or mental disorder so we should use all technological facilities in a limited range to save from stress and anxiety otherwise this overuse may completely destroy our lifestyle.

SAMIULLAH SOOMRO

Jamshoro, Sindh

Related