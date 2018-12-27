Modernising crime investigations

SPEAKING at the Criminology Conference in Peshawar,

experts emphasized the need to discard techniques dating back to the British Raj and adoption of modern technology during crime investigation. They deplored that criminology was not present in the training module and syllabus of police training until a few years back.

One of the main reasons that our justice system has failed to deliver is the inability of the police to present a solid case before the court of law. Police in Pakistan is using same old techniques of physical coercion during investigations that was abandoned by the civilized world decades back and that is also a reason ordinary people hesitate to go to police station. Forensic Science is the key to solving crimes all over the world. With advances in forensic technology, law enforcement has more tools and resources at its disposal, making it harder for criminals to get away with their actions. As a result, the demand for forensics technology has only increased over time. It is a matter of satisfaction that the Government of KP is establishing the country’s first-ever Institute of Criminology and Forensic Studies at Peshawar University. We hope that other provincial governments too would plan and execute similar plans and without wasting further time as it has become a necessity to introduce modern techniques in crime investigations so that no criminal escapes and no innocent citizen is penalized. While doing so, we must ensure that all modern facilities and tools are available to investigators including Rapid DNA, Time-Tracing Fingerprint Technology, Magnetic Fingerprinting and Automated Fingerprint Identification, 3-D Models to help examine victims, Hair Bacteria Assessment, Laser Ablation, Alternative Light Photography, High-Speed Ballistic Photography, Narco-analysis test and P-300 or the Brain Mapping Test. Steps should also be taken for quality education in criminology and proper on-the-job training of police officials and officers. A speaker at Peshawar conference also offered an important suggestion that malicious prosecutions resulting in detention without conviction must be penalized as these result in overcrowded prisons and stigma for detainees.

