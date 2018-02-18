Modernisation of Pakistan Post

MINISTER for Postal Services Maulana Amir Zaman Bokhari maintains a low profile but he is contributing significantly to modernization of Pakistan Post, which was otherwise considered to be a moribund organization. The Minister and Director General of the institution Rubina Tayyab have taken a number of initiatives to turn Pakistan Post into a viable and profitable organization but two projects, launched during the week with the collaboration of NADRA and the National Bank of Pakistan, would go a long way in re-shaping the role and functioning of the Pakistan Post.

Pakistan Post is one of the premier institutions with its network in almost every nook and corner of the country. There are twelve thousand post offices employing over fifty thousand people, productive use of which can help bring about a remarkable change in the financial health of the organization. Pakistan Post once enjoyed monopoly but with the passage of time a number of courier services cropped up using latest technology and resources for delivery of mail and articles and thereby causing loss of income to it. Luckily, moves aimed at introduction of digital technology and fast means of communications like motor-bikes are once again reviving the glory of the organization. The most important project is the decision to install ATMs, initially at major Post Offices throughout the country, which will revolutionize the role of Pakistan Post in popularisation of digital financial and banking services to the people. However, the real impact would be felt when the project is expanded to include almost all branches of Pakistan Post throughout the country with the cooperation of major banks as it would not only help earn income but also immensely benefit people especially the under-privileged communities. Similarly, establishment of NADRA counters at 200 Post Offices would also provide relief to the masses. Presently, Pakistan Post is using manual system for payment of pension, which causes considerable delay and we hope it would introduce e-pension system allowing pensioners to receive their monthly pension through ATMs. As people are increasingly expressing dissatisfaction over deteriorating standard of services by the private sector courier companies, there is great opportunity for Pakistan Post to seize the opportunity and grab greater share of the market through innovation and commitment.

