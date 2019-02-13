Modernisation of border crossings

CHINA continues to undertake diplomatic and economic initiatives to help improve relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. After initiating trilateral dialogue back in 2017, China now plans to fund and install modern reception centres, drinking water and cold storage facilities at main entry points on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The initiative indeed will better serve the daily movement of tens of thousands of people as well as trade convoys and will also help bring the two nations further close to each other.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad Zhao Lijian told VOA that the cold storage facilities will be established at the busy north-western Torkham and south-western Chaman crossings whilst water schemes will be installed at the Ghulam Khan Khel terminal in North Waziristan district. Thousands of people commute between the two countries on a daily basis and Pakistan is also a big market for ninety percent of Afghan fresh fruit and vegetable. Therefore, the establishment of facilities such as cold storages will greatly help the traders to store their fruit or vegetable without the fear that they will get rotten. Despite deployment of modern technology at the crossing points such as Weboc IT clearance system at Torkham, it has been seen that the clearance of trucks with imports and exports take too long and often the perishable goods get rotten, causing loss of millions of rupees to both the local and Afghan traders. In this backdrop, the establishment of cold storage facilities at the crossing points, we understand, will greatly help the traders from both the sides to engage more deeply and further enhance the bilateral trade. Whilst we really appreciate the Chinese initiative that will go a long way in bolstering Pak-Afghan trade, our authorities concerned also need to make the necessary arrangements for round the clock opening of Torkham border. Directions to this effect were given by Prime Minister Imran Khan just a few weeks back. This step will also prove to be instrumental in boosting bilateral trade and enhancing people-to-people contacts between the two countries. Though there are security concerns, yet measures need to be taken that ensure smooth and easy flow of people and goods on the border crossings.

