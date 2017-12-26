Modern world and ideology

Struggle to survive is inevitable for the nations. Many states that we see today such as the USA and the UK have had their share and have reached the zenith of development today. They have excelled in science, technology, communication and many more fields setting an example for developing nations to follow. The Muslim countries, many of which are poor, face the dilemma of being torn between world’s need of economy and ideology of state itself. On one hand, there lies the model of countries that rule the world through effective trade and commerce with an ambition to maintain upper hand and on the other, prevails conventional orthodox ideology which do not allow nations to fully follow the Western pattern.

Pakistan, the only Muslim country with nuclear weapons, also faces the similar crisis. Class difference has produced different mindsets in the society. The elite, being vulnerable to change, are ready to adopt western methods whereas the poor class is bound to follow the patterns of their predecessors. Freedom of speech, women independence, interest-based economy and modern democracy are some pre-requisites of the modern advanced world which are neglected in Pakistan. What Pakistan needs today is to focus on its own national interest and adopt modern mechanics of trade and technology. Its needs to freely establish contacts and contracts with other nations, allow capable mindsets to reside in the country and facilitate student exchange programs. Instead, public pressure often inspired and motivated by religion does not allow the formulation of free policy with the West. Even the progress within the country is often jeopardized by the groups in reaction to the international events.

Pakistan itself is facing complex issues of social, political and economic nature. It is time we must learn from history and put our own national interest before anything or anyone else. We must work for our own progress before protesting for others.

SADIA KHAN

Islamabad

