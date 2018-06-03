Modern travel facilities to be set up across country

Islamabad

New and modern travel facilities will be set up across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad. Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Corporation (PTDC) Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said that tourists’ confidence had been restored and a large number of domestic and foreign tourists last year visited various resort due to improvement in law and order situation.

In this regard negotiations with the local and foreign investors were underway to provide maximum facilities to the tourists, so that accommodation and infrastructure facilities can be set up under Public Private Partnership programs, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

He said that Training programs will be organized to provide professional and skilled manpower in the tourism sector. He further said that Beach resorts were being constructed along the coastal highly.—APP