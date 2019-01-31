Modern technology

Sir in today’s world mobile, computer, tablet, internet and other technological gadgets are common. Youngsters use them habitually. But it’s necessary that all technologies should be used in properly. Have we ever thought how safe our children are while using the Internet? Parents are obliged to make sure that their children are using internet properly and should not cross certain limit because excessive use can negatively affect children.

A study conducted in the UK has disturbed parents and doctors. In that study it was observed that daily half hour use of cell phone disturbs children’s 50% ability of talking. In that research a total of 894 children between the age of 6 months and 3 years were researched and they remained under observation for 3 years. Results of that research were shocking for everyone. It was observed that those children who spent more time in front of screen they were found as late talkers than those who don’t use the facility. According to the team of doctors of American Academy of Pediatrics its necessary for parents to keep their kids away from technology and engage them in physical activates.

Parents must fix 1 or 2 hours time for kids to watch TV or use internet. Parents in home and teachers in school must ensure that children watch material free from violence, gender, religious biasness. Nowadays cyber bullying is very common. Cyber bullying can occur through SMS, Text and Apps or on social media, forums or gaming where people can view, participate or share content. Cyber bullying includes sending, posting or sharing negative, harmful, false or mean content about someone else.

MANSOOR AHMED

Islamabad

