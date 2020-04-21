Modern technology vital for agri sector: Aleem

Senior Minister for Food Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that in the wheat procurement campaign, especially the small farmers should not be overlooked, the department should ensure that there is no increase in weight while buying wheat and as much wheat as they should be paid.

He said this while talking to Pakistan Kissan Ittehad President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, at his office on Tuesday. Abdul Aleem Khan said that modern technology is vital in agriculture sector for better production of any crop. He said that big farmers should come forward to support the government for the improvement of food sector.

The minister said that this year, the government provided open “bardana” to farmers for wheat procurement. Similarly this year campaign of wheat procurement is successful as the role of the middleman has been minimized. Aleem Khan made it clear that he would make changes in the Food Department according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and would play his role as far as possible to increase the capacity of small farmers. He appreciated the activities of the Kissan Ittehad for the welfare of cultivators and assured of his all possible support.

Khalid Mehmood Khokhar congratulated Abdul Aleem Khan on his assuming the charge and assured him of all possible cooperation from him and association. Khalid Mehmood Khokhar appreciated the government’s open policy for wheat procurement and the removal of barriers in bardana which encouraged the common farmer.