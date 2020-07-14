Modern tech in agri can achieve targets to ensure food security

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar visited National Agricultural Research Centre of PARC to see the interventions by PARC in agricultural research and development. She was w elcomed by Chairman PARC, Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Director General NARC, Engr. Shamim ul Sibtain Shah with scientists and other high officials. During visit the delegation toured various institutes established at the NARC and focused on developing a strong agricultural system in Pakistan. Visiting Yogurt Processing Plant, Dr. Azeem briefed her about the advanced technologies utilized in yogurt processing and developments achieved in producing high quality, organic dairy products. The developments achieved in preservation of exotic, primitive herbal plants in National Herbarium, rearing of animals for improved dairy products at Animal Sciences Institute, tissue culture advancement for the acquisition of disease free banana and potato plants at National Institute for Genomic and Advanced Bio-Technology (NIGAB) and intensive fish farming were also highlighted before SAPM. Furthermore, it was informed to Special Assistant to PM that PARC has made progress on value chain development of Angora wool and has successfully introduced different market products like Angora yarn, threads, Angora shawls, socks, etc. Dr. Nishtar was particularly highlighted the importance of angora fur because of its high quality nature which can be profitable source of income to winter-lands. She also visited the PATCO Bakery where she appreciated the efforts of PARC in producing research based hygienic bakery items.