Modern school of police investigation to be set up in Islamabad: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri has said that the use of forensic science and training of police officials about crime scene management is vital to ensure quality investigation and resolve cases immediately on merit.

He stated this while addressing the officials of Police Homicide Unit over the completion of their one-week training course at National Forensic Science Agency (NFSA) on Friday.

He said “We are very lucky to have such modern investigation facility in Islamabad and quality of investigation can be improved through command over forensic technology”.

He said that it is crucial for quality investigation that police official must have skills to collect and secure the evidences after visiting the crime scene.

The IGP Islamabad said that standard of investigation can be improved through adopting modern techniques and a modern School of Investigation is also being set up for Islamabad police. He directed the DG NFSA to continue such training courses and said that such trainings would be given to all investigation officers in Islamabad police after Homicide Unit.—INP

