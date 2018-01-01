Modern reporting rooms established in capital to improve public service

Federal government has established modern reporting rooms staffed with specially selected and trained personnel in 14 police stations of Capital in order to improve public service through provision of one window service to citizens. Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, working under Ministry of Interior, is Federal government component of law enforcement and numerous measures have been adopted to improve its performance and make it more public friendly and service oriented.

Listing the initiatives, official sources on Sunday said Reception Officers and Human Rights Officers have been appointed in police stations to ensure that professionalism is exhibited in handling public issues.

A proposal for establishment of modern interrogation rooms is also under consideration. In Capacity Building area, the sources said ICT Police regularly conduct courses and training for its officers in Police Training School located at ICT Police lines, Islamabad. The courses being run include Basic Recruit Training Course,

Lower School Course, Intermediate School Course and Refresher Courses while Modules and Practical Policing Courses are also being arranged by United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC). The sources said Rapid Response Force (RRF) has been established and 370 personnel of the proposed 1000 strong RRF are in final stages of training. They would ensure a more professional response to tactical emergencies once deployed. Recruitment of the remaining component is in process.

The sources said to help improve morale in force, welfare of personnel is being particularly focused and these include upgradation of police dispensary in lines, provision of bachelor and family accommodation while package offered to police Shuhda of ICT police is being further enhanced.

Cash rewards are awarded to efficient officers and in this regard a Programme titled – Cop of the Month has been introduced as an encouragement to police personnel showing extraordinary performance during each month.—NNI

