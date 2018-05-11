Modern inventions in IT help change policing culture

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said modern inventions in information technology have changed policing culture and the Punjab police have not only adopted the IT reforms for upgrading their systems but also set a precedent for other police forces.

He said this while addressing officers after meeting IGP Sindh AD Khawaja at committee room, here on Thursday.

He said that efficient use of information technology to face the challenges of modern policing along with mutual sharing of digital software of provincial police forces is the need of hour by which anti-social elements will be eliminated.

He said that with signing of an agreement of digitalized criminal data sharing, the movement of criminals would be restricted and other provinces should also follow the traditions of this mutual sharing.

The IGP Sindh was here to ink an agreement with the IGP Punjab for digital data sharing of criminals.

AD Khawaja termed the agreement a milestone and said that Punjab police had always been a role model due to its reforms for other provinces. Many steps have been taken by Punjab police which were replicated by other provinces and collecting data of individuals having criminal records was a step forward in this regard.

DIG IT Shariq Kamal Siddiqi briefed the officers about the IT initiative.

IGP Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan reiterated his resolve to completely cooperate with Sindh Police, as Punjab Police had done by collaborating in projects like welfare Police Station Record Management System, Human Resource Management System, Tenant Registration System and Hotel Eye.

At the end Inspector General of Police Punjab presented souvenirs to the Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawja, DIG IT Sindh Javed Akbar Riaz and Director h IT Ms Tabssum.