Modern health facilities to masses top priority: Kamal

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has said that provision of modern health facilities to the masses at their doorsteps is the top most priority of the incumbent government.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed OPD Block at Sandeman Hospital in here Saturday.

The OPD block has been completed at a cost of 200 million rupees in four years.

Jam Kamal said that 14 emergency medical centers would be constructed along the national highways in the province to provide medical assistance and meet the emergency situation.

He said that project of construction of trauma centers in various districts of the province is also underway. The Chief Minister said that construction of Cancer and Cardiac hospitals is being included in Provincial PSDP for implementation. He urged the doctors to discharge their duties honestly while their issues would be resolved on priority basis.

