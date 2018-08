Lodhran

Member National Assembly (MNA) Mian Shafiq Arain said on Tuesday that a modern Gynae unit would be established as part of the DHQ hospital soon after the month of Moharram-ul-Haram to provide the best medical facilities to people.

In a district development committee (DDC) meeting, chaired by DC Saqib Ateel, Arain said that SNE for the Gynae unit has been approved to hire new staff. DC Saqib Ateel said that all development schemes would be completed on priority.—APP

