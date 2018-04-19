Modern equipment installed in BKMC Swabi

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed work on the installation of the modern equipment in Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC), Swabi, the largest teaching hospital of Gajju Khan Medical College at the cost of Rs.994 million. The installed equipment is including CT Scan, Fluoroscopy, Memography, Ultra Sound, X-Ray, Lithotripsy Echo, CCU Medical & Surgical ICU and latest operation theatre in the ICU of children and new burned children etc.

The Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Asad Qaiser and Provincial Minister for Health, Shahram Khan Tarakai inspected these equipment.—APP