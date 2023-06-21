Iran’s Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian inaugurated a modern electricity and energy monitoring center in the capital Tehran on Monday amid efforts to manage the supply and consumption of energy in the country.

Tehran’s electricity monitoring center is the first of its kind in the country, IRNA reported.

This sate of the art center has been launched to help successfully pass the summer peak demand for electricity in Tehran, a city of more than 10 million people.

The facility is capable of online monitoring of electricity consumption through connections with smart meters supplied to subscribers.—Tehran Times