A modern day reformer

“Khadim-e-Punjab”, “Khadim-e-Aala” these are the attributes given to Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif by those who love him. Critics apart, thousands of people have love and affection for him because he is a voice of the voiceless and a hope for the hopeless. Most of the people know him as a reformer who has changed the outlook of Punjab and developed it according to international standards.

Whether it is public health, education or infrastructure development, his priorities are clear. Anything and everything that lessens people’s worries and addresses their problems is up on his agenda. He strongly believes in humanism and his acts and deeds are proving that for him humanity comes first. He is firm, resolute and relentless in his efforts to uplift the life of people of this country.

The inauguration of the first phase of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI) in Lahore is another milestone achieved by his government. PKLI, on completion, will be the first state-of-the-art project and one of the largest transplant centres in the world with 800-bed facility.

Shehbaz Sharif has rightly said that PKLI is a gift to this nation on the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah because ours is a country where 10 million people are suffering from Hepatitis C and more than 5 million are infected with Hepatitis B. Of course, it is the best gift, so far, to this nation whose 1.2 million people are in need of liver transplant and 3 lakh people are confronted with acute emergency.

SYED ALI QASIM

Lahore

