Modern Customs Laboratory inaugurated at Dryport

Lahore

Newly constructed state-of-the-art Customs Laboratory, Conference Room and Library were inaugurated at Mughalpura Dryport here on Saturday.

Member Customs Board M Zahid Khokhar inaugurated the facilities which have been named after senior officers of customs in recognition of their services to the department.

Addressing in the ceremony, chief guest Zahid Khokhar said that trade facilitation was one of the basic planks of policy of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He said that new initiatives would positively be helpful in promotion of trade and business.

Highlighting the initiatives of the collectorate, Collector Jamil Nasir Khan, said that cost of business had considerably decreased due to a clear strategy of revenue optimization and control of informal payments.

He said the collectorate had posted 36 per cent growth in customs duty during the Fiscal Year 2017-18 compared to previous year while overall revenue witnessed growth of 28 per cent as a result of initiative taken for trade facilitation.

Chief Collector (Central Region) Zeba Hai Azhar appreciated the steps taken by the collectorate.

Later, a documentary on the initiatives and achievements of the collectorate was shown to the participants of the ceremony. Custom officers, representatives of LCCI, APTMA and Customs, clearing agents attended the ceremony.—APP

