Model Town carnage occured with Nawaz nod, Qadri claims

PTI confirms participation in PAT APC on Dec 30

Lahore

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri Tuesday said his party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have decided to broaden the mutual consultation and the two parties will sit together in All Parties Conference being convened on December 30.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Imran Khan, he said he has never been in a slight doubt regarding Nawaz Sharif’s involvement in Model Town massacre on June 17, 2014.

“The carnage in Model Town did not take place but with the consent of Nawaz Sharif,” he clarified adding Shahbaz Sharif was the one who formally ordered the carnage and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah was the one who headed the execution.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has confirmed participation in the All Parties Conference (APC) scheduled for December 30, chaired by the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (APC) for the Model Town incident.

Qadri claimed that Shahbaz and his partners are held responsible for the Model Town killings in the Justice Baqir Najfi report, adding that a fair trial is impossible in the presence of current leaders. “We are not demanding the intervention of the armed forces. The protest will be within the boundaries of the constitution and law,” he assured.

Furthermore, Imran Khan said, “I have brought my whole team to accompany Tahirul Qadri,” stressing that the whole PTI will stand together with PAT.