Model Fatima Hasan is quite renowned for coming up with exceptional social media content. Her Instagram videos/pictures reflect her desire to always don the skimpiest fashion choices.

In the latest video posted on social media, she can be seen in a bold pink sari which is not just dazzling but also a mighty audacious outfit to catch the Pakistani internet.

However, it almost seems as if the culture of trolling does not evoke the same response that it used to previously, sometimes also completely messing up with public figure’s mental state, because the controversial Pakistani divas now seem completely unfazed by the harsh nature of criticism that emerges frequently over their bold social media posts.

The social media influencer in her Rashmi Kumari number seems to be having the time of her life, flaunting the phenomenal outfit with effortless grace and effortless confidence.

Previously, some people revealed that Fatima Hasan had been asked to not host a particular show due to her very bold outfit choice. The event managers ask Ms Hassan to go back as she will not be allowed to host the show due to her attire which attracts criticism.

However, Fatima Hasan’s husband has always appreciated her efforts in the comment section of various videos that she is keen on posting with consistency.