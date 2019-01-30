Model cattle markets being set up in major cities of Punjab: Aleem

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has directed to establish model cattle markets in all the major cities of Punjab on the government land and in the first phase 6 cities have been included in this plan. It was decided here in a high level meeting of Cattle Market & Management Company chaired by Senior Minister Punjab. Abdul Aleem Khan directed that on the patter of modern countries such cattle markets be established on public private partnership mode where all the modern facilities be provided under one roof.

He said that farming for animals providing meat and milk should be categorized on scientific pattern and people should be provide proper counseling along with meat process and marketing facilities through these cattle companies. Senior Minister asked the Local Government Department to take steps to provide government land to these cattle companies and ensure proper security with basic facilities adding veterinary doctors there. Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has great importance for livestock sector in national development and we all should take all possible steps in this regard. He said that with the assistance of able and hardworking officers, Cattle Market Companies will be reorganized and more targets will be fixed to enhance their capacity.

He said that these companies are basically aimed at providing facilities to the common man and if the steps are taken in the right direction heavy funds can also be generated. Abdul Aleem Khan said that he himself would be monitoring the working of Cattle Market Company and no negligence would be tolerated. He said that the development of livestock sector can boost the rural and urban areas at the same time and we have focused it at all costs. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan was briefed by Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Lahore and MD Cattle Market Company and different proposals came under discussion. The meeting was told that Cattle Company has given satisfactory results in Lahore and Sheikhupura. After provision of maximum facilities in these markets entry fee on small and big animals can also be imposed, the meeting added. Senior Minister approved new para-meters for cattle market companies and directed to start work immediately in this regard.

Moreover, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan presided over another meeting to review different affairs of Gujranwala in which he directed Deputy Commissioner to point out government land by Monday evacuated in the recent encroachment operation. He said that such lands will be allocated for educational, health and other welfare purposes. Senior Minister also directed to resolve the issue of Anjuman Taleem-e-Niswaan and provide them 10 kanal alternate lands for school purpose which will be at the disposal of Education Department.

Share on: WhatsApp