MoD says clashes in Balkhab have ended

Following reports of clashes between the Islamic Emirate forces and Commander Mawlawi Mahdi in Balkhab district of Sar-e-Pul, the MoD stated that the dispute has ended.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Shia clerics and elders of Balkhab, 2nd Deputy PM Abdul Salam Hanafi stressed the importance of preventing civilian casualties in Balkhab.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan human rights reacted to the clashes in Balkhab and called for the prevention of civilian casualties.

In the meantime, an online campaign was launched by social media users calling for international organizations to support citizens in Balkhab.

The videos being circulated on social media show a Islamic Emirate’s forces’ military convoy heading towards Balkhab. “It is better for them to enforce a law which is acceptable for the international community,” said Asadullah Nadim, a political analyst.

“It is better that the Taliban turn their hands away from violence and accept that others are also Afghans and have the right to live and work,” Nadim said.

The Ministry of Defense said that the Islamic Emirate has not suffered any casualties in the clashes in Balkhab. “The policy of the Islamic Emirate is to not take any stand against the citizens. (The Islamic Emirate) wants all Afghans to live together and to not allow anyone to create sedition in the nation,” Hanafi was quoted on Twitter of the ARG.

Meanwhile, residents of provinces in neighboring Sar-e-Pul expressed concerns over the possible surge of insecurity in their provinces.

“We hope to find a solution and that the violence will not be extended and the voice of everyone will be heard,” said Raziq, a resident of Bamiyan.

“A surge in violence and insecurity has caused further damages to the residents of central areas and we hope this issue will be considered,” said Massoud Ekhtiarai, a resident of Daikundi. The clashes in Balkhab faced reactions from international human rights organizations.

“Amnesty International is gravely concerned by reports of summary executions and harm to civilians in Balkhab district of Sari-Pul province,” Amnesty International said on Twitter. “The parties to the conflict are obliged to fully observe laws of war in all hostilities and avoid harming civilians and civilian objects.”

Security forces left Nijrab district in Kapisa – 100 kilometers north of Kabul – a week ago. Some MPs from Kapisa said that dozens of public uprising forces have taken up arms against the Taliban but so far the district has not been cleared.