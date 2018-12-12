Mockery of elections

SUNDAY’S flopped elections of a housing society in Islamabad

have once again raised serious questions about our ability to conduct free, fair and transparent polls. There are understandable concerns that if we are unable to hold elections of just one society in a peaceful and orderly manner then how one can expect an undisputed national exercise.

Elections for Federal Government Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FGECHS), which manages Korang Town and Jinnah Garden housing schemes, were held after two and a half year suspension of the society due to prolonged controversies. Elections were announced for about a dozen times but polling could not be held for one reason or the other during this period. Some elements had vested interests to advance and safeguard and it was understood that they would make attempts to delegitimize the electoral exercise. With this in view, the authority that arranged the elections should have made proper and elaborate arrangements not just for smooth voting but also for maintaining security and law and order. However, all those who visited Jinnah Convention Centre, where polling was arranged on Sunday, were disappointed to see total chaos and mess both inside and outside the Convention Centre. Thousands of people were made to vote at just one polling station and hundreds of irrelevant people gathered inside the polling station throughout the day making it difficult for voters to get ballot papers and cast their votes following a highly cumbersome and complicated procedure. There was not even one policeman inside the huge polling station (Convention Centre hall) and taking advantage of the lack of security, some elements sabotaged elections by throwing and taking away ballot boxes. It seems deliberate attempts were made to benefit those who wanted to undermine the election process and perpetuate woes of residents of Korang Town and Jinnah Garden as well as allottees who are facing immense hardships due to suspension of operation of the society for two and a half years. There is poor maintenance and poor facilities for these two towns despite the fact that billions of rupees are available in the accounts of the society. Relevant authorities of the federal government should intervene immediately and ensure transparent elections of the society and there must be more than one polling station to avert any untoward incident in future.

Share on: WhatsApp