Mock exercises to deal with emergencies in monsoon start

The Department of Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started mock exercises with the line departments as part of a comprehensive plan chalked out to deal with the possible rains and flood situation in the monsoon season.

The spokesperson of the Relief Department said here on Tuesday that under the supervision of Secretary Relief Abdul Basit, the two-week exercises are being conducted with the participation of the representatives of PDMA, RESCUE-1122, Civil Defense and District Administrations.

The exercises included evacuation, flood emergency search and rescue, camp management and other flood situations, said the spokesperson, adding that the safety of children.