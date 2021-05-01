MoCC green initiatives to generate over 0.1m jobs

Raza Naqvi Attock

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday paid rich to the labourers and workers on World Labour Day.

The labourers were the foundation to the development of any nation and their role in society was crucial towards nation building, adding, “That’s why we are providing maximum daily waged jobs under massive plantation and green initiatives,” the SAPM said in his message on Labour Day.

Amin said World Labour Day was celebrated in the memory of uprising of Labourers in Chicago back in 1886 where people used to pay homage and tribute to their sacrifices.

Under various green initiatives of the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) particularly the flagship Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project, National Parks and Protected Areas Initiative these daily waged jobs would be scaled up over 100,000.