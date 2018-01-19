MoC to hold consultative session for STPF

Islamabad

Ministry of Commerce has initiated the process of formulating the trade policy for the next five years, called the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2018-23. Younas Dagha, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and other officials of the Ministry are holding consultative sessions with the relevant stakeholders in various cities of Pakistan to get the proposals of the business community to be included in the Strategic Trade Policy Framework.

In this connection, Ministry of Commerce is scheduled to hold a consultative session with the representatives of Lahore Chamber, trade organizations and business stakeholders on 25th January 2018 at Lahore. It is pertinent to mention here that the government is endeavoring to get the views of the business community regarding formulation of trade policy and will try to incorporate their suggestions for preparation of STPF.—PR