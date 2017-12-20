Mobile Unit of TB eradication programme inaugurated

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Pervez Khattak Tuesday inaugurated Mobile Unit of Tuberculosis (TB) Eradication Programmes in five districts of the province and announced increasing of its ambit to all divisions and districts of the province. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Mobile Unit of TB Eradication Programme under “Aao TB Mitao” campaign at Chief Minister House Peshawar he also stressed for adopting curative measures for total eradication of tuberculosis from the country.

The ceremony was also addressed by Provincial Senior Minister for Health Shahram Tarakai, Secretary Health, Abid Majeed, CEO Indus Hospitals Services Abdul Bari Khan and others. Under the programme, Indus Hospitals Services would provide Rs. 7 billion for free treatment of TB patients in five big cities and districts of Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and Dera Ismail Khan wherein well equipped medical care mobile units would be made available for free treatment of TB patients at their door steps.

Chief Minister said that TB was among chronic and fatal diseases that badly affected the overall social fabric and productivity of a society adding TB control programme was being designed for complete eradication of the disease. He said that bringing this disease to minimum level as per national and global targets was among top priorities of provincial government. He stressed stakeholders, public, private organizations, children and youth of schools and colleges to actively participate in the campaign.

He also thanked Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, President Indus Health Network for extending the programme to Peshawar and four other big cities of the province after its successful implementation in Karachi. Pervez Khattak on the occasion announced that new TB eradication programme would be extended to all divisional.