Mobile snatchers arrested

City Reporter

Investigation Police Manawa busted a mobile snatchers gang and arrested its three members besides recovery of Rs100,000 in cash, nine mobile phones, a motorcycle and illegal weapons.

A police team comprising In-charge Investigation Manawa and other officials conducted a raid and arrested Akif alias Munna, the ring leader, and his two accomplices Abid and Liaquat with the booty.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed to 20 incidents committed in various areas of the city including Batapur and Harbanspura.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of an incident of injury to a man caused by a kite twine at Mughalpura bridge.

He ordered for implementation of the ban on kite flying and strict action against the violators.

He also ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured.